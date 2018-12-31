Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Letters To The Editor / The Secret Manhunt and a Question of Truth

The Secret Manhunt and a Question of Truth

By: Charles Kramer December 31, 2018

The year was 2012. The jurisdiction: Kingston, Ontario. The place: Princess Street, the principal thoroughfare of the town. It was three days before Christmas, the day of the Kingston Santa Claus parade. The parade began as scheduled (pronounced “shed-yuled”) and began to weave its way through the town. Families from all walks of life and children ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo