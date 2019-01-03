Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / MLW News Roundup / Border clash was at least 2nd use of tear gas since November

Border clash was at least 2nd use of tear gas since November

By: Associated Press January 3, 2019

Just after people raised their glasses to ring in the New Year, about 150 migrants gathered at a section of border wall in Tijuana to try to cross into the United States, many of them asylum seekers fed up with the long wait to have their claims processed. On the other side, U.S. Border Patrol agents ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo