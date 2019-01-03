Quantcast
Prosecutor’s sister as juror prompts new trial

By: Jessica Shumaker January 3, 2019

A Missouri appeals court has reversed a Sedalia man’s convictions for second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action after ruling that a judge erroneously refused to remove the sister of an assistant prosecutor from the jury in the man’s case.

