Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Sanders Warren adds three associates

Sanders Warren adds three associates

By: Staff Report January 3, 2019

Sanders Warren Russell & Scheer has added Lee Ann Lowe, Darin Van Thournout and Tyler M. Waugh as associates. Lowe received her law degree from Lewis and Clark Law School in Portland, Oregon in 2010. She will focus her practice primarily in insurance defense, specifically labor and employment, professional liability, construction litigation, and catastrophic injury and ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo