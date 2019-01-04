Quantcast
Home / Opinions / Practice Area opinion / Civil Practice opinion / Civil Practice: Civil Contemp-Money Judgment-Award Interest

Civil Practice: Civil Contemp-Money Judgment-Award Interest

By: Staff Report January 4, 2019

Where appellant challenged the dismissal of her petition to hold her employer in contempt for failing to pay interest on a workers’-compensation award, the trial court properly granted the motion to dismiss because civil contempt may not be used to enforce the payment of a mere money judgment. Judgment is affirmed. Smith v. Capital Region Med. Ctr. ...

