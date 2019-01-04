Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Practice Area opinion / Civil Practice opinion / Civil Practice: Notice of Appeal-Timeliness

Civil Practice: Notice of Appeal-Timeliness

By: Staff Report January 4, 2019

Where defendants in a medical-malpractice action challenged a trial court order granting a new trial for the plaintiff, the appeal is dismissed because the notice of appeal was untimely. Appeal is dismissed. King v. Sorensen (MLW No. 72482/Case No. WD81547 – 7 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Howard, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo