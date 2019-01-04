Quantcast
Criminal Law: Felony DWI-Treatment Program-Completion-Probation Release Denial

Criminal Law: Felony DWI-Treatment Program-Completion-Probation Release Denial

By: Staff Report January 4, 2019

Where a defendant who was convicted of felony DWI successfully completed an institutional treatment program pursuant to statute, the trial court lacked authority to deny probation without a hearing. Permanent writ issued. State ex rel. John Jason Young v. Elliott (MLW No. 72480/Case No. WD82335 - 7 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Witt, J.) Original ...

