Criminal Law: Robbery-Out-of-Court Identification-Lay Witness

By: Staff Report January 4, 2019

Where a defendant in a robbery and armed criminal action case argued that the trial court erred in overruling his motion to suppress based on the identification procedure, which involved an identification of the defendant in surveillance footage by his brother, the judgment is affirmed because the identification procedure was not unduly suggestive and lay ...

