Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Criminal Law: Sentencing-Mandatory Minimum

Criminal Law: Sentencing-Mandatory Minimum

By: Staff Report January 4, 2019

Where a defendant sought a declaration that he was not required to serve a mandatory minimum of 85 percent of his life sentences for first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, the convictions fell within the definition of dangerous felony, so the defendant was properly found to be subject to the 85-percent rule, and the ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo