Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Employer – Employee: Race Discrimination-MHRA Amendment-Contributing Factor

Employer – Employee: Race Discrimination-MHRA Amendment-Contributing Factor

By: Staff Report January 4, 2019

Where a white woman employed as a retail sales consultant claimed she was discriminated against by her African American supervisors, the trial court erred in applying the 2017 amendments to the Missouri Human Rights Act retroactively to her claims since they accrued prior to the effective date of the amendments, so the contributing factor standard ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo