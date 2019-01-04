Quantcast
Probate: Beneficiary Interest-Standing-Family Trust

Probate: Beneficiary Interest-Standing-Family Trust

By: Staff Report January 4, 2019

Where appellant challenged a judgment holding that her deceased brother’s widow had standing as a beneficiary under the family trust, the trust did not include language that delayed the vesting of interests, and the trial court properly found that the deceased brother’s beneficiary interest in the trust vested upon the mother’s death because he was ...

