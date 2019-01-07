Quantcast
Chamberlain elevated to Clay County judgeship

By: Staff Report January 7, 2019

Gov. Mike Parson has appointed David Chamberlain as a Clay County circuit judge. Chamberlain has served as an associate circuit judge in the same circuit since 2008 and previously was in private practice for 19 years. He earned his law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law. The 7th Circuit Judicial Commission selected Chamberlain ...

