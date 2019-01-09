Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Administrative: Packers and Stockyards Act-Withdrawn Regulations

Administrative: Packers and Stockyards Act-Withdrawn Regulations

By: Staff Report January 9, 2019

Plaintiffs petitioned for review of USDA orders withdrawing an interim final rule and two proposed regulations under the Packers and Stockyards Act declaring that a finding of adverse effect of competition was not necessary in all cases, in response to the courts’ rejection of the USDA’s interpretation of the PSA. Plaintiffs argued that withdrawal of ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo