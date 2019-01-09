Administrative: Social Security Disability Benefits-Residual Functional Capacity-Failure to Address Treating Physician’s Testimony
By: Staff Report
January 9, 2019
Administrative Failure to Address Treating Physician’s Testimony Residual Functional Capacity Social Security Disability Benefits 5:58 pm Wed, January 9, 2019
Missouri Lawyers Media
Plaintiff appealed an administrative law judge’s decision denying plaintiff’s application for Social Security disability benefits. The ALJ concluded plaintiff had a residual functional capacity for sedentary work with some physical restrictions, based on the testimony of several non-treating physicians who examined plaintiff.
Where ALJ failed to give reasons for accepting testimony of non-treating physicians over testimony ...
Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site.
Your subscription includes one set of login credentials for your exclusive use. Security features have been integrated on this site: If someone signs in with your credentials while you are logged in, the site will automatically close your ongoing login and you will lose access at that time. To inquire about group subscriptions for your organization, contact Joseph Owens
If you feel your login credentials are being used by a second party, contact customer service at 877-615-9536 for assistance in changing your password.
Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Forgot your password?