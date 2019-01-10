Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Applications sought for Clay County judgeship

Applications sought for Clay County judgeship

By: Staff Report January 10, 2019

The 7th Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for an associate circuit judgeship in Clay County. The vacancy was created by the recent elevation of Judge David Chamberlain to a circuit judgeship. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 8. The judicial commission plans to meet on March 5 at the Clay County Courthouse in Liberty ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo