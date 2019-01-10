Quantcast
Kutak Rock elects new partners

By: Staff Report January 10, 2019

Kutak Rock has elected four new partners in its Kansas City office. The partners — among a group of 24 new partners elected firm-wide —are Anna M. Berman, Tyler Ellsworth, Matt R. Hubbard and Neil M. Miller. Berman has a broad commercial practice with an emphasis on complex commercial litigation, auto finance and creditors’ rights issues. ...

