Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Felon in Possession of Firearm-Use of Firearm to Facilitate Crime-Sentencing Enhancement

Criminal Law: Felon in Possession of Firearm-Use of Firearm to Facilitate Crime-Sentencing Enhancement

By: Staff Report January 11, 2019

Defendant pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm after police discovered defendant was harboring a runaway minor. The minor alleged but later recanted that defendant had abused him at gunpoint. The district imposed an upward variance and sentencing enhancement, concluding defendant had used his firearms to facilitate the crime of harboring. Where ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo