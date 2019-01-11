Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Production of Child Pornography-Substantive Reasonableness of Sentence-Mitigating Mental Condition

Criminal Law: Production of Child Pornography-Substantive Reasonableness of Sentence-Mitigating Mental Condition

By: Staff Report January 11, 2019

Defendant pleaded guilty to production of child pornography, in which defendant sexually assaulted two children entrusted to her care. Although three psychologists diagnosed defendant with borderline personality disorder, the district court sentenced defendant to the statutory maximum, concluding defendant demonstrated the requisite mental intent to willfully commit the charged offenses. Where defendant’s offense level exceeded the ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo