Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Employer-Employee: Age Discrimination-Voir Dire-Punitive Damages

Employer-Employee: Age Discrimination-Voir Dire-Punitive Damages

By: Staff Report January 11, 2019

Plaintiff alleged defendants violated the Missouri Human Rights Act by failing to promote her when she was age 55 over younger, less qualified persons, and retaliated against her by prematurely terminating her temporary positions after she filed her discrimination complaint. A jury found for plaintiff and awarded her actual and punitive damages, and the trial ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo