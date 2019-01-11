Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Immigration: Asylum-Threat of Violence-Membership in Social Group

Immigration: Asylum-Threat of Violence-Membership in Social Group

By: Staff Report January 11, 2019

Petitioners applied for asylum and withholding of removal, asserting they were being abused by their husband and father in their home country of El Salvador. The Board of Immigration Appeals concluded that petitioner Najera had failed to prove she was and would be persecuted as a member of the group of Salvadoran women unable to ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo