Home / Local / Defendant in deadly store attack accused in earlier assault

Defendant in deadly store attack accused in earlier assault

By: Jim Salter The Associated Press January 15, 2019

A man accused of killing a woman and sexually assaulting two others inside a suburban St. Louis religious supplies store in November was charged Monday with sexually assaulting another woman two months earlier. Thomas Bruce, 53, is charged with kidnapping, sexual abuse, assault, burglary and harassment in the Sept. 27 attack on a 77-year-old woman at ...

