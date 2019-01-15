Quantcast
Ransom appointed to Eastern District

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com January 15, 2019

After nine days as the St. Louis Circuit Court’s presiding judge, Robin Ransom is getting a promotion. Gov. Mike Parson on Jan. 9 appointed Ransom to the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement last year of Judge Lisa Van Amburg. Ransom, 51, is a St. Louis native who ...

