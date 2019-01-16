Quantcast
Home / Local / Missouri House votes for option to close some records

Missouri House votes for option to close some records

By: Summer Ballentine Associated Press January 16, 2019

Missouri House lawmakers on Tuesday voted against protections for LGBT staffers and gave themselves the option to make some of their emails confidential, despite a voter-approved requirement for transparency. House members changed their records policy as part of a broader package of internal House rules for the 2019 legislative session, which began last week. The new ...

