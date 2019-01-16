Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Reinert, associates join Lashly & Baer

Reinert, associates join Lashly & Baer

By: Staff Report January 16, 2019

Gonnerman Reinert name partner James P. Reinert and three associates from that firm have joined Lashly & Baer. Reinert, who becomes a shareholder at Lashly & Baer, concentrates his trial practice in medical professional liability defense. He has managed hundreds of cases representing hospitals and universities as well as a range of medical practitioners, including nurses, ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo