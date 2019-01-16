Quantcast
Spencer Fane expands to Minneapolis, Tampa

By: Staff Report January 16, 2019

Kansas City-based Spencer Fane has expanded into two new markets. The firm said on Jan. 8 that it had added three attorneys in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and two attorneys in Tampa, Florida. The firm also said it recently added a lawyer to its office in Phoenix, Arizona, which opened in 2017. Spencer Fane now operates 17 offices throughout ...

