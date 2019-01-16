Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Supreme Court weighs ALJ’s firing by lawmakers

Supreme Court weighs ALJ’s firing by lawmakers

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com January 16, 2019

Nine years ago, Missouri courts said the state could remove administrative law judges through the budget process. A case now before the Missouri Supreme Court could determine whether lawmakers can decide who gets the ax.

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo