ACLU: Government mistakenly wanted to deport US veteran

ACLU: Government mistakenly wanted to deport US veteran

By: Associated Press January 17, 2019

A Marine veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder was held for three days for possible deportation before federal authorities learned that he was a U.S. citizen born in Michigan, lawyers said Wednesday. Jilmar Ramos-Gomez, 27, lives in the Grand Rapids area. He was released on Dec. 17 from a detention center in Calhoun County after personal records ...
