Employee reaches settlement after unheeded safety reports

Employee reaches settlement after unheeded safety reports

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com January 17, 2019

An employee who alleged that he was forced to leave his job after reporting safety problems reached a $2 million settlement, according to his attorney. J.C. Pleban of Pleban & Petruska in St. Louis said the safety issues the plaintiff reported persisted, and instead of fixing the problems, the defendants in the case punished the plaintiff. ...

