Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Stinson Leonard Street elects six partners

Stinson Leonard Street elects six partners

By: Staff Report January 17, 2019

Stinson Leonard Street has elected four new partners in its Kansas City office, effective Jan. 1. They are Patrick Calland, Nick Hoffman, Judd Treeman and Nate Van Emon. Calland represents commercial mortgage loan servicers in matters involving private and public structured finance transactions and the issuance of commercial and multifamily mortgage-backed securities. Hoffman advises companies on mergers ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo