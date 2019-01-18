Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Court: Interest rate for future damages is ‘arbitrarily low’

Court: Interest rate for future damages is ‘arbitrarily low’

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com January 18, 2019

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled Jan. 15 that a statute requiring large medical-malpractice awards to be paid out over long periods of time was applied unconstitutionally to a $28.9 million verdict.

Issue:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo