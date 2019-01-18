Quantcast
Missouri sued over rules for foster parents who have guns

By: Associated Press January 18, 2019

A Kansas City couple claims in a federal lawsuit that state requirements for foster parents who own guns violate their constitutional rights. Foster parents in Missouri are not prohibited from possessing firearms if they are otherwise legally allowed to do so. But the Missouri Department of Social Services imposes several restrictions on them. The rules include ...
