Home / Lawyers In The News / Armstrong Teasdale elects new, equity partners

Armstrong Teasdale elects new, equity partners

By: Staff Report January 22, 2019

Armstrong Teasdale has elected three new partners and three equity partners, effective Jan. 1. The firm’s equity partners have elected Paul Croker, Scott Galt and Sarah Sise to equity partner. The firm’s executive committee has elected Jaimie Mansfield, Mark Thomas and Andrew Zimmerman as partners. Croker is based in the firm’s Kansas City office, while Galt, Sise, ...

