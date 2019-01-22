Quantcast
Cole named to Health Facilities committee

Cole named to Health Facilities committee

By: Staff Report January 22, 2019

Gov. Mike Parson appointed attorney David Cole, of Cassville, to the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee. Cole is a partner at Ellis, Cupps & Cole. He has been a city attorney for Wheaton and Cassville since 1993 and was the prosecuting attorney for Barry County from 1995 to 1998.

