Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Court reverses $2.5M verdict against Harris-Stowe

Court reverses $2.5M verdict against Harris-Stowe

By: Jessica Shumaker January 22, 2019

The Missouri Supreme Court has reversed a $2.5 million verdict for a former Harris-Stowe State University professor who accused the university of national-origin discrimination and retaliation.

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo