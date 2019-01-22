Quantcast
Patient settles with hospital after hand damage

Patient settles with hospital after hand damage

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com January 22, 2019

A female patient who alleged she suffered permanent injuries to her hand from a post-surgical blood clot reached an $800,000 out-of-court settlement with a Missouri hospital, according to her attorney. After undergoing heart surgery, the patient received an arterial line, which is commonly used for blood draws and monitoring a patient’s blood pressure. Robert D. Kingsland ...

