Seyferth Blumenthal names two partners

By: Staff Report January 22, 2019

Alex Aguilera and Nick Seacord have been named partners at Seyferth Blumenthal & Harris, effective Jan. 1. Aguilera and Seacord joined the firm in 2013 and have since dedicated their practice to employment litigation and counseling matters, as well as related business litigation. In addition, the Kansas City firm announced that name partner Paul Seyferth has returned ...

