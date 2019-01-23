Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Authorities continue search for missing woman after 40 years

Authorities continue search for missing woman after 40 years

By: Associated Press January 23, 2019

The case of a missing Missouri woman hasn't been solved in more than four decades, but her family recently regained hope after authorities discovered a possible link with an unidentified body in a nearby cemetery. A body buried in a cemetery in Fairview Heights, Illinois, known only as Jane Doe, has similar features to Geneva Adams ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo