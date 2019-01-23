Quantcast
Bankruptcy: Relief from Stay-Foreclosure Sale-Jurisdiction

By: Allyssa D. Dudley allyssa.dudley@molawyersmedia.com January 23, 2019

Where a debtor challenged an order granting relief from the automatic stay, the debtor did not obtain a stay pending appeal and the underlying property was sold to a bank at a foreclosure sale, so no effective relief can be provided and the appeal must be dismissed. Appeal is dismissed. Marshall v. Deutsche Bank Nat’l Trust Co. ...

