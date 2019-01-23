Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Trump wants to deliver State of Union next week as planned

Trump wants to deliver State of Union next week as planned

By: Associated Press January 23, 2019

The White House is moving forward with plans for President Donald Trump to deliver his State of the Union speech next week in front of a joint session of Congress — despite a letter from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requesting he delay it. The White House sent an email to the House sergeant-at-arms asking to schedule ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo