Undercover officer: Colleagues beat him 'like Rodney King'

Undercover officer: Colleagues beat him ‘like Rodney King’

By: Associated Press January 23, 2019

An undercover St. Louis police officer reported that his colleagues beat him "like Rodney King" when they mistook him for a protester following the acquittal of a white former officer in the fatal shooting of a black man, according to newly released court documents. Det. Luther Hall, who is black, also described the attack as a ...
