Brown named partner with Hillsboro firm

By: Staff Report January 24, 2019

Matthew Brown has become a partner with Roberts, Wooten & Zimmer in Hillsboro. Brown joined the firm in February 2014 and specializes in family law and criminal defense. He is a graduate of Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Auburn Hills, Michigan, and a former clerk for the chief judge in the Oakland County Circuit Court.

