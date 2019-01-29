DOJ’s Whitaker says Russia probe ‘close’ to being completed

Quantcast
By: Associated Press January 29, 2019

The special counsel's Russia probe is "close to being completed," the acting attorney general said in the first official sign that the investigation may be wrapping up. Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker's comments Monday were a departure for the Justice Department, which rarely comments on the state of the investigation into whether President Donald Trump's campaign ...

