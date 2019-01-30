Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Civil Rights: 42 U.S.C. §1983-Inmate-Summary Judgment

Civil Rights: 42 U.S.C. §1983-Inmate-Summary Judgment

By: Staff Report January 30, 2019

Plaintiff, an inmate, appealed from the district court’s grant of summary judgment to defendants in plaintiffs’ 42 U.S.C. §1983 action. Where plaintiff failed to raise a cognizable Eighth Amendment claim or any other basis for reversal, his §1983 complaint was properly dismissed. Judgment is affirmed. Guerry v. Frakes (MLW No. 72632/Case No. 18-1990 - 3 pages) (U.S. Court ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo