Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Contracts: Non-Compete Agreement-Enforceability-Mootness

Contracts: Non-Compete Agreement-Enforceability-Mootness

By: Staff Report January 31, 2019

Where a former employee challenged a district court’s summary-judgment order and the injunctive relief granted in a dispute over the parties’ non-compete agreement, the injunction expired while the appeal was pending, and nothing remained to be resolved between the parties, so the appeal is dismissed as moot. Appeal is dismissed. FIMCO, Inc. v. Funk (MLW No. 72620/Case ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo