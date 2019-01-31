Missouri Lawyers Media wins at APME newspaper contest

The staff of Missouri Lawyers Media won seven awards in the 2018 Associated Press Media Editors newspaper contest — including first-place finishes in the categories for best website and graphics.

“Our statewide team produces excellent journalism every day,” said Missouri Lawyers Media Editor Cindi Lash. “We are pleased to see those efforts honored by our peers in Missouri’s media community.”

Nineteen Missouri news organizations submitted 413 entries in the contest, which included categories for news, feature and sports stories, as well as photos from 2018. Winners of the annual competition were announced Jan. 31.

Missouri Lawyers Media winners include: