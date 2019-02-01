Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Former lawmaker’s testimony raises lobbying questions

Former lawmaker’s testimony raises lobbying questions

By: Associated Press February 1, 2019

Testimony from a former legislator this week before a Missouri Senate committee is raising questions about whether he followed state laws prohibiting ex-lawmakers from quickly returning to lobby at the Statehouse. Former state Rep. Kevin Corlew, a Kansas City Republican, lost his re-election bid in November and then resigned in December to avoid a new law ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo