Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Interstate Transport of Stolen Vehicle: Sophisticated-Means Enhancement-Substantive Unreasonableness of Sentence

Interstate Transport of Stolen Vehicle: Sophisticated-Means Enhancement-Substantive Unreasonableness of Sentence

By: Staff Report February 1, 2019

Defendant pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, interstate transport of a stolen vehicle and fraudulent use of access devices, after he and a co-conspirator used a fraudulently obtained Social Security number to purchase vehicles and other merchandise. Where evidence showed defendant used fraudulently obtained identity and employment information to facilitate travel ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo