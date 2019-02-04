Quantcast
Home / Local / Chesterfield looks into secession if merger moves forward

Chesterfield looks into secession if merger moves forward

By: Associated Press February 4, 2019

The proposed merger of St. Louis city and county has one municipality considering a drastic measure — merging into an adjacent county. St. Louis Public Radio reports that Chesterfield City Council members this week voted to direct staff to look into the steps necessary to merge into neighboring St. Charles County. Staff members also were directed ...

