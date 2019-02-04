Quantcast
Criminal Law: Robbery-Facebook Video Evidence-Aiding and Abetting

Criminal Law: Robbery-Facebook Video Evidence-Aiding and Abetting

By: Staff Report February 4, 2019

Where a defendant who was found guilty of bank robbery challenged the admission of Facebook videos that showed him displaying guns and ammunition, the district court did not err in admitting the videos as intrinsic evidence under Rule 404(b), and the judgment is affirmed because the defendant specifically requested a  jury instruction on aiding and ...

