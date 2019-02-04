Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Garrison declines to file charge against ICE officer

Garrison declines to file charge against ICE officer

By: Jessica Shumaker February 4, 2019

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri has declined to file charges against an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer accused of using unlawful force against a Kansas City immigration attorney in June 2018. U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison announced the decision in a statement Jan. 31, taking the unusual step of commenting on a case ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo